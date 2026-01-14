The motorcyclist had cut across two lanes before driving on the chevron marking. PHOTO: RJLOVESDRIVING/TIKTOK

Motorcyclist swerves across lanes along TPE, pillion rider flashes thumbs-up after near-collision with car

A motorcyclist nearly caused a collision with a car after cutting across two lanes and riding onto chevron markings on the TPE.

Bizarrely, the pillion rider gave a thumbs-up to the driver as they passed, leaving him bewildered.

Ryan, the driver in question, told Stomp that the near-accident occurred around 8.15am on Jan 7 while he was driving along TPE towards Changi Airport on his way to work.

The motorcyclist had cut across two lanes from his right, crossing the chevron markings and nearly colliding with his vehicle.

"Motorcyclist definitely got very close, as we were both sharing one lane at some point," Ryan recounted, adding that he braked immediately and sounded his horn.

As the motorcyclist rode past, the pillion rider seemingly extended a thumbs-up to him, leaving the driver bewildered.

"I didn't think much of the incident, just surprised that people would do such a dangerous move," he added.

The driver posted a video of the incident on TikTok on Jan 12, garnering over 66,300 views, as amused commenters chimed in with their opinions.

In a follow-up video posted on Jan 14, the driver added that he made an effort to keep to the left while remaining within his lane. "This could have ended really badly, but I'm glad no one got hurt," he concluded.

A new signalling technique?

Some netizens described the gesture as a "new signalling technique", while others joked that the motorcyclist "wanted to be friends".

Meanwhile, several commented that the thumbs-up was a gesture of apology, or an effort to commend the driver for avoiding the collision.

According to the Basic Theory of Driving Handbook published by the Singapore Police Force, chevron markings are used to channel traffic, and vehicles are not allowed to drive or park within these areas.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation