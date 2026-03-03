Motorcyclist allegedly snatches woman's bag while she pumps petrol at KL kiosk

A motorcyclist snatched a Malaysian influencer's bag from behind her in one smooth motion. PHOTOS: CHEESUSUS/TIKTOK

A Malaysian influencer is warning others to be careful at gas stations after her bag was allegedly snatched by a motorcyclist at a petrol station in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

TikTok user @cheesusus, who goes by the name Cabi, shared footage of the alleged theft on Mar 2. According to the timestamp on the footage, which was recorded on the dashcam of a nearby car, the theft happened in the late afternoon of Feb 10.

At the start of the video, a motorcyclist wearing a blue helmet rides past Cabi as she is refuelling her car. The motorcyclist raises his left arm, seemingly to catch Cabi's attention, but she seemingly did not notice him.

A few seconds later, the motorcyclist circles back, slowing down as he approaches Cabi, who is carrying a maroon bag on her right shoulder.

Without warning, he accelerates towards the content creator from behind and, in one smooth motion, snatches her bag. As Cabi was holding on to the pump, she fell immediately and landed next to her car.

In her caption, Cabi said she was "sharing this as a reminder to always be aware of your surroundings, don't be so blur like me". She added that the bag contained her phone, wallet, house keys, and car keys.

'Comments did not pass the vibe check'

The TikTok clip garnered more than 768,000 views, 24,600 likes, and 430 comments.

While many TikTok users expressed their sympathy, others stepped in to offer advice.

One user wrote: "even I am a male I always leave my belongings inside the car and always lock it [sic]." Some questioned why Cabi was carrying her bag while pumping petrol.

Others jumped to Cabi's defence, urging others not to blame her for becoming a theft victim.

In a follow-up video posted on Mar 2, Cabi addressed the criticism she received from netizens. "Why does me holding my bag need more justification than the guy committing the actual crime?" she asked.

In her caption, she encouraged netizens to "not normalise victim blaming and hope for a safer community instead".

Stomp has reached out to Cabi for comment.

