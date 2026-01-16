A motorcyclist slammed into a railing after losing control of his bike trying to weave between two vehicles. PHOTOS: SGRV/FACEBOOK

Motorcyclist slams into railing after collision on BKE, sent to hospital

A 41-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a collision with another motorcycle on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Jan 14.

In a statement to Stomp, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the accident occurred at around 3.05pm along BKE towards the Pan Island Expressway, after Dairy Farm Road exit.

Dashcam footage circulating online

In a 37-second video posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, two motorcyclists were seen travelling in the right lane, with the 41-year-old riding behind the other biker.

As both motorcycles attempted to pass between the vehicle recording the footage and a blue lorry, the rider in front slowed down.

Despite applying his brakes, the rear rider's front wheel collided with the other motorcycle's rear wheel.

The impact sent him into the side of the lorry, leaving one arm momentarily hanging off the bike.

He then lost control, skidded across the right lane and slammed into the road railing, as his motorcycle slid to the ground.

The injured motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The police said investigations are ongoing.

According to the SGRV post, both motorcyclists bore Malaysian registration plates.

"Rider still alive?"

The crash drew strong reactions online.

Many netizens winced at the severity of the impact, and wondered whether the rider survived taking such a hard hit against the railing.

"Rider still alive?" one commenter asked.

Others criticised what they perceived as risky riding behaviour.

One said: "As a rider myself, I fear for my safety when I ride amongst Malaysian riders. They really ride like they are rushing to the morgue and they wanna bring someone along with them."

"Everyday occurrence, speeding while tailgating and lane splitting. They think they have superhuman skills to react," a user said.

Some blamed the lorry, with one asking: "Nobody mention heavy vehicle on lane two hogging with no vehicle in front?"

Lane splitting is currently not an offence in Singapore.

