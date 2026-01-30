The motorcyclist dismounted his vehicle to save the kitten. PHOTOS: CHAN XI YEE/FACEBOOK

Motorcyclist rushes into traffic to save kitten in M'sia: 'Not all heroes wear capes, they wear helmets'

A man leapt off his motorcycle and dashed across a busy road in Melaka, Malaysia, to save a kitten which had darted into traffic.

The dramatic moment was captured in dashcam footage from a vehicle behind the motorcycle and shared by Facebook user Chan Zi Yee on Jan 27.

The on-screen caption explains that the kitten had jumped out of a car, while the video shows it running towards oncoming traffic.

The startled motorcyclist dismounts immediately, raising both hands to signal drivers to slow down as he crosses the road, narrowly avoiding a passing vehicle.

He reaches down and scoops up the kitten before rushing back to his motorcycle.

User Isyraf Imran Mohd Fauzi, believed to be the motorcyclist in the video, left a brief comment in Malay implying that the cat had succumbed to its injuries. "Thank you, everyone. I've tried my best, but God loves it more," he wrote.

Ms Chan thanked the motorcyclist in a follow-up post the next day. "Malaysia still has countless human that is [sic] kind and have a heart full of love. Appreciate & respect to all the heroes," she wrote.

The initial video has since gone viral, garnering over 1.9 million views on Facebook. Netizens applauded the motorcyclist for "risking his own life" to save the cat, leaving well-wishes in the comments.

"Not all heroes wear capes, sometimes they wear helmets," one netizen commented.

Stomp has reached out to Ms Chan and Mr Isyraf for comment.

