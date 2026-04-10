The motorcyclist brings the device to his mouth, blowing out repeatedly. PHOTOS: SGRV ADMIN/FACEBOOK

Motorcyclist in Lalamove uniform allegedly filmed vaping at traffic light along East Coast Road

A motorcyclist wearing a Lalamove uniform was allegedly filmed vaping on the road, bringing the device to his mouth about four times in a minute.

Footage of the incident, which occurred along East Coast Road on April 7 at about 4.14pm, was shared on the SGRV ADMIN Facebook page.

The video shows a motorcyclist bringing what appears to be an electronic vaporiser to his mouth while waiting at a traffic junction. He exhales white vapour after each instance, repeating the action at least four times.

The man is seen wearing an orange T-shirt bearing what appears to be Lalamove’s logo on the top left.

Stomp has reached out to Lalamove as well as the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for comment.

‘Why looking for trouble?’ Netizens alarmed

Several netizens were alarmed at the sight, urging authorities to take action.

“Alamak… why looking for trouble??” one netizen asked, while others commented on the rider’s “daring” behaviour.

“Give and take la. Delivery riders all stressed due to increased costs,” another wrote.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, the purchase, possession, and use of emerging and imitation tobacco products, including e-vaporisers, are prohibited.

Penalties for those aged 18 years and above include:

A fine of $700 for their first offence

A three-month rehabilitation for their second offence

A fine of up to $2,000 for subsequent offences

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