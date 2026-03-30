Motorcyclist killed in M’sia crash, driver tested positive for drugs and alcohol

The fatal crash took place at 11.47am on March 29. PHOTO: SG SECRET CHANNEL/TELEGRAM

A motorcyclist was killed in a horrific crash in Malaysia after a driver, believed to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs, rammed into him.

Dashcam footage of the incident, which has gone viral on both sides of the Causeway, shows the crash happened at around 11.47am on March 29 along Jalan Raya Barat in Klang, Malaysia.

South Klang police said that the driver of the Honda City — a man in his 20s — had been travelling at high speed and overtook several vehicles before veering into the opposite lane.

He then collided head-on with a motorcycle ridden by a man in his 30s, shocking the occupants of the camcar, before crashing onto the central divider.

The footage shows the motorcyclist being flung into the air before landing on the roof of a blue Perodua Myvi car that was further behind.

Passengers from the car are then seen getting out to check on the victim, who lay motionless on the roof. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honda City had also crashed into the kerb. PHOTO: SG SECRET CHANNEL/TELEGRAM

A subsequent video showed the aftermath of the accident, with the motorcyclist’s body still on the blue car.

A man, believed to be the driver of the grey car, could be seen sitting on the kerb with his hands clasped.

Police investigations revealed that the driver had tested positive for both alcohol and drugs.

The driver was subsequently arrested and remanded for four days from March 30 to assist with investigations.

According to The New Straits Times, the case is being investigated under Malaysia’s Road Transport Act for driving under the influence, which carries a maximum jail term of 15 years, a fine of up to RM 100,000 (S$32,107) and a driving ban of at least 10 years.

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