A 27-year-old motorcyclist was sent flying over a road barrier while navigating a bend along Clementi Avenue 6. PHOTOS: SGRV ADMIN/FACEBOOK

Motorcyclist hits kerb while navigating bend in Clementi, crashes into road barrier and lands in ditch

A 27-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after striking a kerb and crashing into a road barrier along Clementi Avenue 6 on Jan 24.

In a 28-second video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the motorcyclist was seen rounding a bend on the outer lane of the road.

While travelling along the right-most lane, the motorcyclist strikes the kerb and was flung over the road divider into what appears to be a narrow ditch.

In response to Stomp's queries, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesperson said they were alerted to a road traffic accident along Clementi Avenue 6, at about 6.45pm on Jan 24.

According to a police statement, one person was conveyed conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Section of road purportedly infamous for steep bend

The footage has garnered over 155 shares views and 380 likes. Several motorists in the comments noted that the bend in Clementi is notorious for its sharp curve.

"That curve is infamous for very curve," one commenter said.

"This bend always have accident. It's steep downhill and sharp bend. Why don't [sic] put speed-reducing stripes?" another netizen suggested.

