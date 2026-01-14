Mother and daughter sues NUH for medical negligence, loses lawsuit and ordered to pay $980,000

A mother and daughter were ordered by the high court to pay nearly $980,000 in legal fees after failing to sue two hospitals for alleged medical negligence that... PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: @TRIDSANU-THOPHET/CANVA

A mother and daughter's lawsuit against two hospitals over alleged medical negligence leading to the older woman's leg amputation was dismissed by the High Court on Jan 12.

Madam Parvaty d/o Raju and her daughter Madam Meenachi d/o Suppiah sued the National University Hospital (NUH) and Ang Mo Kio-Thye Hua Kwan Hospital for the loss and damage resulting from Madam Parvaty's leg amputation.

The suit alleged that the breach of duty caused the development and worsening of wounds on Madam Parvaty's heel and posterior shin, which led to her above-knee amputation in Feb 2021.

Madam Parvaty passed away in Jan 2023 at the age of 75. The cause of death was ruled as coronary artery disease and end-stage renal failure. Her daughter, Madam Meenachi, continued the lawsuit on her behalf as the administrator of her mother's estate.

Underwent surgery at NUH after knee pain

Madam Parvaty visited NUH multiple times for pain in her right knee between Sep 2020 and Jan 2021. She was suffering from multiple medical conditions at the time, including diabetes and renal failure, which required dialysis.

She underwent multiple surgeries to treat pseudogout in her right knee.

During hospitalisation, however, medical staff discovered tissue damage in Madam Parvaty's heel and conducted various checks and treatments.

On Jan 13, 2021, she was transferred to Ang Mo Kio-Thye Hua Kwan Hospital for observation.

Condition worsened

Madam Parvaty's heel condition worsened, emitting an odour and showing signs of rotting. She was subsequently diagnosed with wet gangrene and readmitted to NUH on Feb 5, 2021.

Due to gangrene in her heel and severe ischemia in her right lower limb, doctors advised Madam Pavaty to consider amputation. At the time, Madam Pavaty told her family that she would "rather die than have a major amputation."

She eventually consented to an above-knee amputation on Feb 19. Madam Parvaty was discharged a month later, with the amputation site healing well.

She passed away about two years later in Jan 2023.

Plaintiffs accuse hospital staff of negligent care

The plaintiffs accused NUH of failing to provide adequate care for Madam Parvaty, resulting in damaged tissue in her right heel and a further decline of the condition.

They alleged that NUH medical staff did not conduct further tests or take protective measures to prevent foot ulcers due to her diabetic condition.

The suit also alleged that both hospitals' negligence caused the wet gangrene in her right heel to spread, ultimately leading to the amputation.

It was further claimed that NUH staff did not remove any necrotic tissue before Madam Parvaty's transfer to Ang Mo Kio-Thye Hua Kwan Hospital, despite knowing about it.

Judge: Medical decisions were appropriate and reasonable

However, evidence showed that NUH staff were aware of Madam Parvaty's medical history and had carried out examinations and preventive measures, including providing pressure-relieving mattresses for her feet.

It was noted that before transferring Madam Parvaty to Ang Mo Kio-Thye Hua Kwan Hospital, the dry gangrene on her right foot showed no signs of infection. Given her lower limb ischemia, doctors would not have lightly decided to conduct surgery in the area.

After considering opinions from various expert witnesses, Justice Mavis Chionh agreed that NUH had assessed the benefits and risks before proposing amputation. The medical decision to suggest amputation following Madam Parvaty's deteriorating heel condition was deemed reasonable and appropriate.

Justice Chionh also pointed out that there was insufficient evidence to prove that the actions of Ang Mo Kio-Thye Hua Kwan Hospital medical staff led to ulceration of her right heel.

She stated that staff at neither hospital breached their professional duties nor acted negligently, and thus bore no liability for compensation. The plaintiffs were thus ordered to pay the legal expenses of both hospitals, totalling $975,403, including interest.

