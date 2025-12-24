More jail time for man linked to case involving husbands who had their wives drugged and raped

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

Dec 23, 2025

A man, currently serving a jail sentence over his links to a case involving husbands who had their wives drugged and raped, was ordered to spend an additional eight weeks behind bars on Dec 23.

The 47-year-old, who cannot be named due to a gag order, pleaded guilty to one count of posting multiple obscene images on an online portal.

He was one of the offenders involved in the unprecedented case in which husbands conspired with other men to have their own partners sedated and raped.

In January 2024, he was sentenced to 13 years in jail and 12 strokes of the cane after he was convicted of being part of a conspiracy to commit rape between 2010 and 2011.

He will start serving his latest sentence only after completing his previous one.

For the current case, Deputy Public Prosecutor Sruthi Boppana told the court that in 2010, the man started a thread titled "Wife Fantasy" on the online portal.

Court documents stated that he invited other men with such fantasies to contact him.

The DPP said: "He would chat about his various sexual fantasies with (the other users), including but not limited to chats about engaging in sexual acts with other individuals' wives after having drugged them or while they were unconscious."

Investigations revealed that the man had recorded his sexual encounters with women.

Between 2012 and 2019, he posted images of these women in various states of undress on the portal without their knowledge or consent.

There were also images of the women performing sexual acts, the court heard.

The man edited the images by superimposing a white circle to mask the women's faces, but left their private parts exposed.

Several of these images could no longer be retrieved during an investigation into the case in 2020.

However, at least 19 images linked to the man could still be retrieved. Of these images, 12 were deemed to be obscene in nature.

The DPP said: "These images were posted under the thread 'Wifey Pics to Share' and received 129 replies from... users."

The man was the last of seven men linked to the rape cases to be dealt with in court.

He was referred to as "O" in earlier media reports.

Another offender, known as "J", invited O to rape J's unconscious wife in March 2011, on their third wedding anniversary.

J, the central figure in the case, fed his own wife sedatives and invited multiple men over to rape her on separate occasions between 2010 and 2018.

The crimes came to light after J's wife discovered explicit images of herself on J's mobile phone on Jan 1, 2020.

