Pictures of monks delivering sermons from a UFO-shaped pulpit have gone viral.

Monks go viral for giving sermons in UFO-shaped pulpit, temple says it ‘symbolises limitless travel’

Pictures of monks delivering sermons from a UFO-shaped pulpit at a temple in Phetchaburi, Thailand, have gone viral.

On Nov 25, the temple shared several photos on its Facebook page showing monks seated inside the UFO-shaped pulpit, speaking into microphones as they delivered sermons to a crowd.

According to Khaosod English, the structure was used by monks and novices delivering sermons at Wat Bandai Thong in Phetchaburi during this year’s Maha Chat sermon and Loy Krathong festival.

UFO-shaped pulpit not new: Monk

The temple said the spacecraft-shaped structure symbolises limitless travel. Just as a spacecraft can reach distant places, the Buddha’s teachings continue to spread around the world, thousands of years after his time.

The temple said the spacecraft-shaped structure symbolises limitless travel. PHOTO: วัดบันไดทอง จังหวัดเพชรบุรี /FACEBOOK

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In another Facebook post on Nov 26, one of the monks acknowledged that the structure had gone viral.

However, he clarified that it was not new, explaining that its UFO-like design changes every year.

He said that about three to four years ago, the abbot of Wat Bandai Thong had created a pulpit resembling a celestial palace, complete with mechanical features.

When a monk first took his seat, the platform was at ground level. It would then rise, revealing a heavenly backdrop, before stopping at a certain height for the monk to deliver the Maha Chat sermon.

This year’s creation has made an even bigger splash, with the celestial palace and heavenly backdrop separated to create the impression of transporting the monk into another world, he said.

The monk also noted that the abbot had received praise from various media outlets for his creativity and modern approach.

‘Good on them for making it interesting’: Netizens

Khaosod English’s Facebook post garnered more than 4,000 likes and 160 comments.

Several netizens praised the temple’s creativity, with one describing the unusual setup as “fun” .

“Good on them for making it interesting,” a user wrote.

“Salute to Thai’s creativity,” another said.

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