The Land Transport Authority said enforcement officers will ask mobility scooter users for their particulars to verify their certification status from June 1. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Mobility scooter users reminded to get medical certification as stricter rules kick in on June 1

Aqil Hamzah

The Straits Times

April 24, 2026

Those using mobility scooters are reminded to obtain and submit medical certification confirming their need for the devices ahead of stricter rules kicking in on June 1.

So far, more than 500 people have obtained the certification. Users of manual wheelchairs with detachable motorised attachments steered by handlebars are also required to do so.

The Certificate of Medical Need must also be submitted to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Urging users and retailers to familiarise themselves with the upcoming regulations, LTA said on April 24 that enforcement officers will request users to present their particulars to verify their certification status when the new rules take effect.

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Only select groups of people will be exempt from submitting their Certificates of Medical Need to the authority, such as seniors aged 70 and above, as well as beneficiaries of some government disability and mobility support schemes.

Besides requiring proof of a medical need for using mobility scooters, the new rules also set the speed limit for personal mobility aids (PMAs) on public paths at 6kmh – down from the current 10kmh. To ease the transition, existing PMAs – which include motorised wheelchairs – with device speed limits of up to 10kmh can still be used until Dec 31, 2028. They must, however, keep within the 6kmh limit when in use.

From Jan 1, 2029, all mobility scooters and motorised wheelchairs used on public paths must comply with the lower speed limit.

Separately, from June 1, PMAs exceeding 120cm by 70cm by 150cm, or with a laden weight of more than 300kg, will also be banned from public paths unless an exemption has been given.

As for retailers, they will be allowed to advertise, display and sell only registered mobility scooters from that same date. LTA has been accepting applications to register device models since April 20, and only approved models will be available for sale.

The authority on April 24 also reminded owners of personal mobility devices – such as e-scooters – that it is an offence to keep them if they are not certified under the UL2272 fire safety standard.

Those who fail to dispose of non-compliant devices can be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to three months, or face both penalties. Businesses and repeat offenders may face higher penalties.

LTA added that members of the public can report users and retailers who break the rules via https://go.gov.sg/report-am

Devices that may pose fire risks can also be reported to town councils, management corporations or the Singapore Civil Defence Force through the myResponder app.

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