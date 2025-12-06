Miss Heritage S'pore calls out hater who mocks her 4th-place win in Bangkok, makes her even more motivated

For all the attention it got, Miss Universe 2025 was not the only international beauty pageant held in Bangkok in November.

Miss Melissa Wix, who represented Singapore in the Miss Heritage International 2025 competition, was third runner-up in the grand finals in the Thai capital on Nov 8.

While many congratulated on her accomplishment after Miss Wix posted about it on social media, several commenters were less gracious.

The 29-year-old called out one in particular.

A netizen whose online handle is Chen Zefu commented: "Third runner-up congratulations for f****."

Miss Wix replied that Singapore is a small country and a Singaporean has never won first place in an international competition.

"But I will try again until I get first," she added.

Chen Zefu shot back: "If is you... Singapore no hope."

Taking the high road, Miss Wix wrote: "Thanks for your comment. Now you motivate me even more to win first in international (pageant)."

She posted a screenshot of the convo on Facebook on Nov 15: "Comments like this make me even more motivated to keep trying again and again to win first in an international pagent for Miss category and finally give our country first place as we have never won first before in our history."

Miss Wix has been involved in several controversies in the past.

In October 2022, she alleged that she was sexually harassed by a bouncer at a Halloween party.

She posted on Facebook that the man kept "blowing kisses at her throughout the night despite her boyfriend standing right next to her" at an unnamed club.

When the bouncer allegedly approached her and kissed her cheeks while she was leaving the toilet, she alerted her boyfriend, who, together with their friends and security, confronted the bouncer.

An altercation ensued and Miss Wix said she sustained injuries while her boyfriend ended up in the hospital.

She also took to TikTok to talk about the incident.

A month earlier, Miss Wix's company, The Auction House, was involved in an incident at Comex where a police report was made, reported The Straits Times.

In videos posted on The Auction House's Facebook page, bargain hunters can be seen in a frenzy snapping up "mystery boxes" said to include household items and tech gadgets.

But selling mystery boxes is prohibited in Singapore as they are deemed a form of public lottery.

When contacted, The Auction House said it was aware that mystery boxes are illegal, but it did not consider the parcels it sold to be mystery boxes as the contents were shown on its Facebook livestream.

A few years earlier, after being crowned Miss Bikinis Asia Singapore 2016, Miss Wix claimed she was promised a $3,000 cash price for winning the contest, but she received only $500.

In response, the organiser said that nude photos of her were leaked online and stripped her of the title for "unacceptable behaviour".

