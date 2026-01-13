"And you ask why the arts culture in Singapore is not growing," the caption read. PHOTOS: PEARLY.NANA/TIKTOK, SHUTTERSTOCK

Mirrors at Bayfront MRT linkway frosted, dancers debate over use of space

A TikToker has sparked debate over the use of full-length mirrors for dancing along the underground linkway of Bayfront MRT station.

In a video uploaded on Jan 11, user @pearly.nana and another woman were seen dancing at the linkway. She said she had gone to Marina Bay Sands (MBS) in search of other dancers but could not find them, and that the mirrors were blocked with a thick white strip.

The linkway, which has long been popular among dancers for its full-length mirrors, connects Bayfront MRT station to Gardens By the Bay and MBS.

The clip has since drawn over 56,000 views and dozens of comments.

'Definitely not for dancing': Netizens debate over dancing space

While some netizens echoed the TikToker's sentiments, others disagreed.

"Why would they block the mirrors? Doesn't even make sense," one wrote, while another said that Singapore "always loves to spoil the fun".

Several dancers identified themselves and offered a different perspective. One said that while they agree that the local arts scene needs to be "pushed", they believe that dancing at the linkway is "one of the most mafan places to walk" when they are not dancing.

"There are dance groups there who literally hog the whole walkway, which leaves everyone with very limited space to walk," they added.

"As a dancer, I disagree," another wrote, noting that the linkway is "definitely not for dancing", as it is already very narrow.

Dancers normally 'mindful' of space

When Stomp spoke to several dancers who frequent the linkway, most said they felt sad and even "pissed" that the mirrors had been frosted. They said the frosting had been in place since Jan 1.

The linkway's accessibility, air-conditioning, full-length mirrors, and relatively wide walkway have long made it an attractive spot for dancers.

A 24-year-old social media producer, who wished to be known only as Rian, told Stomp that he had been dancing there almost daily after work. Rian said he was initially drawn there due to Scape's closure — he described the mall as "the only dance-safe space".

When Scape reopened late last year, dancers flocked back in large numbers, straining the availability of space and mirrors. As a result, many dancers, like Rian, had to find alternative spaces to practice their craft.

"With mirrors and space being limited, the MBS linkway still provided a safe and comfortable space for everyone," he said.

Rian also pointed to rental prices for studios. Those at Scape, he said, are priced from $100 to over $300.

Nat, a 23-year-old student, echoed this, noting that the linkway is free, unlike dance studios, which have "expensive" rentals that students cannot afford.

Nat also emphasised that they are normally "mindful" of the space they take up, recognising that the linkway is ultimately a public space shared with many pedestrians.

Despite this, she added that some passers-by would still walk through or between them and "deliberately disturb" their practice, which she described as "annoying".

While they have been asked to leave by MRT staff on multiple occasions — especially during festive periods when crowds are expected to be heavier — Nat said barricades are put up for crowd management, preventing them from dancing at the linkway.

Overall, Nat said she feels the linkway is "just right", though she understands why others may feel differently, particularly when a dance cover involves more than nine people.

Mirrors frosted to 'facilitate seamless pedestrian flow'

In response to Stomp's queries, an MBS spokesperson said the mirrors along the linkway had been frosted to "facilitate seamless pedestrian flow".

This follows public feedback that dance groups had been increasingly using the linkway for their dance rehearsals and practice sessions, blocking pedestrian flow in a high-traffic area.

The spokesperson added that the linkway is primarily intended to provide convenient access to and from Gardens By the Bay — emphasising the need to ensure that this shared public space remains "safe, accessible, and free from obstructions".

