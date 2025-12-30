Migrant worker duo in world of their own as they perform sarong dance in Choa Chu Kang

A video of a pair of South Asian workers performing a sarong dance has delighted netizens who defended them in the face of commenters who claimed they were being disruptive.

The six-second clip, shared on Facebook page Sgmustwatchla on Christmas Eve, has had at least 398,000 views, 827 reactions and 141 comments. It shows two workers dancing vigorously while using the sarongs wrapped around their waists, before one of them takes it off and whips it around.

Two fellow workers watch on, while several others, some wrapped snugly in blankets, remain sound asleep on the ground.

A similar clip was also shared on Facebook page Singapore Incidents where it received 154,000 views, 648 reactions and 152 comments.

The clip was edited from an 18-second video by TikToker @tonmoybiswas005, a Bangladeshi based in Singapore, with its speed increased and the soundtrack changed. The original TikTok video – shared on Nov 7 – received 98,900 views, 1,629 reactions and 150 comments.

'Just let them be happy lah'

The post was geotagged at 251 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2, but some comments suggest the video was recorded within the compound of a workers' dormitory.

Netizens found the clip entertaining, though some were critical of the migrant workers' behaviour and suggested they might leave a mess behind when they were done. "Indians, Bangladesh [sic] are taking Singapore law into their hands, MOM has to take action against their company for allowing their workers to misbehave in the [sic] public," said one commenter.

Most found the clip funny, and some were impressed by the dancing. "Aiyah, what's the problem? Just let them be happy lah. They're working hard to make the country beautiful and progressive, as long as they don't cause trouble," said a Facebook user.

"They are just dancing to tunes among themselves without disturbing anyone la," said another.

One Facebook user found it less annoying than a popular sport: "Better than pickleball pock-pock noise! Let them enjoy some moments of happiness and joy."

