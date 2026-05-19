A group of men were seen attempting to kill rats outside a Tampines HDB block.

Men try killing rats with sticks at Tampines HDB, rodents end up escaping

Despite arming themselves with long sticks, a group of five men failed to eliminate a mischief of rats hiding under a recycling bin in Tampines, allowing them to scurry away.

A resident who wishes to be known as Ms C posted a video of the incident, which took place at an HDB block along Tampines Street 32, at about 11pm on May 11.

With a long stick in hand, one of them tilts the recycling bin, sending about three rats scuttling out from underneath it.

The men attempt to hit the rodents but fail, sending them scurrying in all directions.

“The rats get to live another night,” Ms C adds in the post’s caption.

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Resident claims rats are a ‘frequent’ sight

Speaking to Stomp, Ms C, a Tampines resident, said the men were likely workers staying nearby amid ongoing HDB redevelopment works in the area.

She added that she frequently sees rats in the area.

“I think it’s been quite some time already, so I’m not sure whether the authorities ended up doing anything about it. Personally, I don’t agree with using rat poison either,” she said.

According to an advisory by the National Environment Agency (NEA), members of the public should not attempt to catch or handle rats. Rat sightings can be reported to NEA through OneService app.

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