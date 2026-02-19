A man dressed in monks' robes was seen being escorted away from a food centre by police. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Men in robes allegedly seen soliciting cash along Waterloo Street during CNY, police alerted

Two men dressed as monks soliciting money along Waterloo Street during the first two days of Chinese New Year (CNY) have drawn public backlash, prompting police reports on both days.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incidents happened in Rochor near the famous Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple.

At about 2.30pm on Feb 18, a reporter from Shin Min arrived at the temple, where a middle-aged man dressed in Buddhist monk robes was carrying an alms bag and behaving suspiciously.

When approached, the man revealed that he had arrived in Singapore about a week earlier and is currently staying at a hotel. He declined to share which religious organisation he was associated with and refused to clarify whether he was asking the public for food or money.

A volunteer in the area, Mr Chen (transliterated), told the reporter that many people without permits appear along Waterloo Street during the festive period to solicit donations from members of the public. He added that he had previously seen several monks sitting on benches and collecting donations from passers-by.

"They are probably from Thailand. The police will step up patrols, but they come every year, likely to try their luck," he said.

A flower stall owner near the temple also confirmed that she had seen foreign monks soliciting donations over the past two days. "Those foreign monks seem to be doing it just to make money. It doesn't leave a good impression," she said.

In a separate incident, a man in monk's robes was seen asking tourists for money outside Bras Basah MRT in January 2025.

Man dressed as monk offers $2 to dismiss reporter

Another reader told Shin Min that he saw a man dressed as a monk soliciting donations near Albert Food Centre.

When the reporter arrived, police were seen escorting a man dressed in orange robes and carrying an alms bowl away from the food centre. After the officers left, the man entered Fortune Centre.

Upon approaching the man, the reporter noticed loose notes and red packets in the man's bowl.

The man then attempted to hand the reporter a $2 note in an alleged effort to fend off questions. When the reporter declined, he left the scene hurriedly.

A staff member at a nearby Buddhist supplies shop said the man is a local resident who appears in the area occasionally.

Stomp understands that the man is not a monk and has said he is without accommodation. He is being referred to social services for assistance.

According to a statement from the Sangha and Management Committee at the Palelai Buddhist Temple in 2024, the Theravada Buddhist monastic code does not allow monks to solicit donations. Monks rely on the community for offerings of food, robes, lodging, and medicine, which are to be offered by others voluntarily.

The Committee added that the offering of money to monks is not in line with the Buddhist Monastic Code.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.