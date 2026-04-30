A pair of teenage girls, who were reported missing, were spotted at Pasir Ris Park on the night of April 28. PHOTOS: DANYD1P/TIKTOK

Men encounter missing girls,13 and 14, while camping at Pasir Ris Park, kept them in sight until police arrive

Having encountered two missing teenagers while camping at Pasir Ris Park, a group of three men kept the pair in sight until police officers arrived.

On April 29, Muhd Danyal Ng, one of the three men, posted a one-minute clip on TikTok documenting the unexpected encounter.

At the start of the clip, Danyal attached a screenshot showing an article appealing for information on two missing teenage girls, aged 13 and 14.

A police news release seen by Stomp stated that the pair were last seen at Block 9 Pasir Ris Drive 6, near Downtown East.

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Armed with torchlights, the three men tailed the two girls — one wearing a white shirt and the other clad in all black — from a distance.

The pair appear deep in conversation and are unaware of the trio following them.

Having alerted the police, one of the men jokingly asks: “Do you think we will get paid or not?”

The video later cuts to a scene showing a police vehicle at the scene, with two officers speaking to the girls, who are seated on a park bench.

The video ends with the men posing and smiling as they announce: “Mission accomplished.”

Speaking to Mothership, Ms Amrithanjali’s brother verified the claims in the video and said the pair had run away due to “personal issues”.

Teens avoided questions about disappearance

Danyal, a 23-year-old student from Republic Polytechnic, told Stomp that he was camping in the park with his friends Kenric, 22, and Ariel, 20, when they encountered the girls.

At about 11.45pm on April 28, the girls approached them and asked for the time.

Later, the teenagers walked past the men as they were hanging out near a barbecue pit. When asked if they needed help, the girls apparently responded: “Do you guys have Instagram? Did you see the missing girls?”

Unaware of the case at the time, Danyal responded by asking the girls if they were looking for their missing friends, to which they answered “no”.

When Danyal proceeded to ask if they were the “missing girls”, the pair walked away.

Feeling suspicious, the trio went online to search for leads. It did not take long before they found an article about the two missing girls.

They quickly alerted the police and assisted officers by following them from a distance until they arrived.

Looking back at their interaction, Danyal said it felt “weird” for the pair to have asked whether the men saw the missing girls.

He also described the girls’ demeanour as “unconcerned”: “When we were observing them from afar, they looked like they were happy and having fun because they were skipping around and laughing.”

Netizens praise trio for going the extra mile

Danyal’s video has garnered over 130,000 views and 165 comments, with most netizens thanking the men for going out of their way to render assistance.

“Some heroes don’t wear capes, they wear slippers,” one user quipped, referring to the trio’s casual attire.

Some praised their sharp observation skills while others expressed gratitude on behalf of the girls’ parents.

There were also some users who jokingly asked if the three men could help locate missing items such as bike and cash.

Responding to the praise, Danyal said the trio appreciated the support but maintained: “The main focus should be on them being safe. We are just doing our part!”

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