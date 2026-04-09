A Chinese drama from Mediacorp was called out by Malaysian organisations for their negative portrayal of the country, sparking concerns it may impact its reputation and tourism. PHOTOS: MEDIACORP 热点/FACEBOOK

Mediacorp drama criticised for portraying M‘sia as scam-ridden country, writer says not original intention

A Mediacorp Chinese drama has drawn the ire of Malaysian organisations for portraying Malaysia as a scam-ridden country, prompting concerns of damage to the country’s reputation.

The Chinese drama Highway to Somewhere, a 20-episode series showcasing several tourist hotspots in Malaysia, concluded its run on April 7. It centres on a couple — played by Romeo Tan and Jeanette Aw — whose marriage is on the brink of collapse.

Alongside them is a group of four portrayed by Herman Keh, Seow Sin Nee, Bonnie Loo, and Jasmine Sim, who travelled to Malaysia but encountered a scam syndicate during their road trip.

In a Facebook post dated April 7, the Malaysia Ma-Zhong Tradition Culture Association (MMZTCA) criticised the show for portraying Malaysia in a bad light.

Emphasising that Malaysia is a harmonious multicultural society, MMZTCA president Lee Rong Jin noted the show’s portrayal could lead to misunderstandings from tourists that the country is a breeding ground for scams. He expressed worry about the impact on Malaysia’s tourism industry and cultural reputation.

“We hope the relevant authorities in Singapore will pay immediate attention to this issue, and we request that they consider halting the broadcast,” said Andrew Tan, the president of the Malaysia Professional Skill Development Education Association (MASDEA).

No intention to portray Malaysia negatively: screenwriter

When Shin Min Daily News reached out to the show’s production crew, screenwriter Ang Eng Tee clarified that he was inspired by news reports of syndicates targeting Singaporeans and Malaysians. Mr Ang also stressed that there was no intention to associate Malaysia with scams.

He added that the mastermind of the scam syndicate encountered by the show’s characters hailed from abroad and that the storyline ended on a positive note with the criminals’ arrests.

“I hope the show serves as a reminder that scams are becoming more rampant. No matter the country, we need to be vigilant,” Mr Ang said.

Malaysia was picked as a shooting location since the show revolved around road trips and Singaporeans often cross the border for travel, explained Mr Ang. “We also shot the various attractions in Malaysia nicely. It was not our intention to portray it as a place for fraud.”

The screenwriter added that he had received positive feedback about the show, with his friends expressing their interest to visit the attractions featured.

Objective was to highlight Malaysian attractions

Director Oh Liang Cai told Shin Min that the scam storyline was only a small part of the show’s plot, and the objective of the drama was to spotlight unknown attractions and showcase Malaysia’s beauty.

In response to requests from Malaysian organisations to stop airing the show, Mr Oh said the relevant authorities would take steps to investigate the situation.

Stating it would be a pity for the show to be taken down, Mr Oh hoped audiences would give the show a chance and make their call after watching a few more episodes.

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