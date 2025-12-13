Pritam Singh, Mediacorp 'wholly and unreservedly' apologise for contempt of court over interview

Broadcaster Mediacorp was found to be in contempt of court for airing remarks made by Workers' Party chief Protam Singh. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh has "wholly and unreservedly" apologised to the court over an interview with broadcaster Mediacorp, after the Attorney-General's Chambers found that his remarks were in contempt of court.

"I accept that my statements may be construed to be in contempt of court, including to impugn the integrity, propriety or impartiality of the court," he said in a Facebook post on Dec 13.

In a statement on the same day, a Mediacorp spokesperson said: "We have taken down the interview from our platforms and channels and will avoid publishing matters that are in contempt of court in future."

Recorded in July, the interview with the Workers' Party chief aired in an episode of CNA's The Assembly on Nov 5. The series features interviews with prominent newsmakers, with questions posed by neurodivergent individuals.

Ministers rebuked WP chief

In February, Mr Singh was fined $14,000 over two charges of knowingly lying to Parliament's Committee of Privileges, which was below the threshold that would have disqualified him from running in the 2025 General Election.

In the CNA episode, the 49-year-old was asked for his thoughts about being called a liar. "At the end of the day, the court of public opinion can be a bigger court than any court in the world," he said in response. "And I think people have eyes, people can see what is happening, and you are thankful for the support that you get, no matter what people try and throw at you."

The interview was aired a day after his appeal against his conviction was heard, with the court reserving its judgement. Mr Singh's appeal was eventually dismissed on Dec 4.

His remarks in the interview resulted in a rebuke from several ministers, including Law Minister Edwin Tong. "No one should dismiss or denigrate the court's judgment or suggest that public opinion can somehow trump a court's decision," said Mr Tong on Nov 8.

In a statement on Dec 13, the Ministry of Law welcomed Mr Singh's apology and noted that it had invited him to apologise on Nov 28. "The judiciary is a key pillar of Singapore's success, and it is critical that public trust in our justice system is maintained."

