Massive fallen tree branch in NUS blocks traffic, sparks fears about trees

A tree branch fell on campus at the National University of Singapore. PHOTO: DRY_MEE_POK_KAIJU/REDDIT

A fallen tree branch caused a roadblock at the National University of Singapore (NUS) campus on Dec 15, bringing traffic to a standstill for 30 minutes.

A photo of the incident was posted on subreddit r/singapore by user @Dry_Mee_Pok_Kaiju on the same day, showing a large tree branch that had collapsed onto the road along Kent Ridge Crescent, near the College of Design and Engineering.

The ground is covered in leaves, and over a dozen passers-by are navigating around the obstruction. At least two buses have also stopped on the other side of the road.

"I was on the bus encountering it. A few minutes earlier maybe [sic] would have been a different story," wrote Dry_Mee_Pok_Kaiju in the comments, adding that there were no injuries.

Campus security staff attempted to move the branch, but they "couldn't even nudge it", he noted.

Trees are 'ticking time bombs': Netizen

Commenters expressed relief that no one was injured, noting that fewer people would be on campus as it was the school holidays.

Others were concerned, with one user describing trees as "ticking time bombs".

"With every prolonged heavy downpour, there is a chance for a tree to topple," the netizen said.

In response to Stomp's queries, an NUS spokesperson confirmed that a tree branch had snapped and fallen onto the road at about 6.10pm on Dec 15, adding that there were no injuries or damage to vehicles.

"The road was reopened to traffic within 30 minutes," the spokesperson said.

Stomp has reached out to Dry_Mee_Pok_Kaiju for comment.

