Mary Chia faces more money woes amid legal proceedings and slimmer earnings

Fullink Capital notified Mary Chia Holdings of the insolvency proceedings on April 30 and formally delivered court documents to the company’s legal representatives on May 4.

Kang Wan Chern

The Straits Times

May 10, 2026

Already grappling with unresolved audit issues after many of its finance team members left the company, taking with them years of historical financial knowledge, Mary Chia Holdings is now facing claims filed by a creditor amid mounting financial pressure.

The Catalist-listed beauty and wellness group said on May 5 that its creditor, Fullink Capital, had officially commenced court proceedings against Mary Chia and wholly owned subsidiary Organica International Holdings, as well as chief executive Ho Yow Ping and chief financial officer Su Jun Ming.

Fullink Capital notified Mary Chia of the insolvency proceedings on April 30 and formally delivered court documents to the company’s legal representatives on May 4.

The dispute is over a sum amounting to $902,640 that Fullink Capital says Organica International owes under past loan and repayment arrangements.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

In Singapore Exchange filings on April 12, Mary Chia disclosed that Fullink Capital had originally lent Organica International a sum of $350,000, guaranteed by Mary Chia.

Following disputes relating to the loan repayments, Fullink Capital claimed the full outstanding amount had become immediately due, together with late payment interest and other fees under the loan and settlement agreements.

This sum amounts to $902,640.

Mary Chia said it proposed paying a revised sum of about $354,379, based on its own calculation of the applicable interest, but Fullink Capital rejected the proposal on March 25.

Mary Chia added that it has taken legal steps to seek a court declaration on whether certain parts of the claimed amount are enforceable.

Despite this, Fullink Capital subsequently started insolvency proceedings on April 29.

In response, Mary Chia said it plans to seek a temporary suspension of the insolvency proceedings until the court determines whether the disputed claims are valid.

A case management conference for both matters was scheduled for May 6.

Mary Chia’s latest legal troubles come as the company grapples with unresolved audit issues in its financial statements as a result of high turnover within its finance department, including the abrupt departure of key personnel in 2024 with historical financial knowledge.

It added that the replacement finance staff hired from July 2024 required more time to respond to auditors because of insufficient transfer of knowledge and information from their predecessors.

Mary Chia continues to face mounting financial pressure due to a decrease in revenue from direct selling services, mounting operational costs – from rental to payroll – and rising competition from online channels.

Revenue for the first nine months ended Dec 31, 2025, fell to $11.1 million from $31 million a year earlier, while net profit shrank from $1.5 million to just $28,000.

Its cash and cash equivalents also fell sharply to just $116,000 from $1.39 million previously, while borrowings rose to $3.5 million.

The company said it has taken action by cutting staff, terminating leases and trimming underperforming outlets while pivoting towards e-commerce, direct selling and new skincare products.

The company has also expanded into Taiwan, Malaysia and China while pushing for franchise expansion plans across South-east Asia and expanding its presence online.

Mary Chia added that it expects to continue operating with the support of its controlling shareholder Suki Sushi, which is partially controlled by Ms Ho.

The company recently also completed a placement of 5.7 million new shares at 3.5 cents each to a private investor, raising around $200,000 to cover professional fees, manpower costs and administrative expenses, such as the company’s office.

Once a familiar name in Singapore’s slimming and spa industry, Mary Chia’s business was hit hard when consumer demand shifted from salon treatments towards medical aesthetics, e-commerce beauty brands and celebrity-endorsed fitness trends and wellness products.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics money

court

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.