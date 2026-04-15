A bus driver was sacked following a viral video showing a woman sitting in his lap and controlling the steering wheel while the vehicle was in motion. PHOTOS: KOMUNITI JOHOR/FACEBOOK

Married bus driver in M’sia fired for driving with woman on lap, police investigating their relationship

A married bus driver in Malaysia has been sacked for allowing a woman to sit on his lap and steer a moving vehicle, with police still investigating their relationship.

Footage of the incident, filmed from behind the driver, shows a woman seated on the bus driver’s lap.

With both hands on the steering wheel, she is seen at one point gesturing towards the road while the bus remains in motion. One of the man’s hands can also be seen on the lower half of the steering wheel.

According to a post on the Komuniti Johor Facebook page, the video was filmed on April 12 on a bus from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) in Kuala Lumpur to Larkin Central in Johor Bahru. The caption added that the bus was operated by express bus service Sri Maju Group.

Driver terminated with immediate effect: bus operator

Citing a statement issued by Sri Maju Group, Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times (NST) reported that the bus company has terminated the driver with immediate effect. The company also lodged a report with the police and Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency, adding that they will fully cooperate with investigations.

The company described the footage as “deeply disappointing, alarming, and completely unacceptable”, and that the driver’s actions were a “serious violation” of its standard operating procedures.

Apologising to passengers and the public, Sri Maju said that video surveillance systems for drivers and within buses will be installed.

A separate video showing a bus swerving through traffic is believed to involve the same driver. The bus was reportedly travelling from TBS to Kulai when the footage was captured.

According to Malaysian news outlet Sinar Harian, the driver was summoned by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to record his statement on April 13.

Man is married, but relationship with woman remains unclear

On April 14, Malaysian police confirmed the 36-year-old driver was married and resided in Johor, but police had yet to establish the identity of the woman or the nature of their relationship.

Preliminary investigations found that the incident occurred near Melaka’s Bemban Rest and Recreational area at about 7.30pm on April 12, NST reported. Police are still tracking down the pair, and are urging them to “come forward” to the Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department at the Jasin district police headquarters to assist with investigations.

Jasin superintendent Lee Robert added that police are treating the incident seriously as it involves “a public vehicle that requires a high level of discipline and responsibility from the driver.”

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which criminalises reckless and dangerous driving.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.