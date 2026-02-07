Marine Parade fruit stall offers free 1.1kg frozen chicken with $10 vegetable purchase

The stall's promotion will run from Feb 10 to 12. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

The owner of a popular fruit stall in Marine Parade chose an unusual way to promote new products — giving a free 1.1kg frozen chicken to patrons who purchase over $10 of vegetables.

The stall, a branch of Lexus Durian King located at Block 83 Marine Parade Central, recently expanded its offerings to include vegetables.

Su Meifeng (transliterated), the 52-year-old stall owner, told Shin Min Daily News that part of the store was previously rented out to a mobile phone shop and was only recently reclaimed for her use.

"Previously, we only sold fruits," Ms Su said. "Now that we have more space, we're also offering vegetables. Last week, the selection was limited, but we plan to keep expanding it."

To attract more customers, Ms Su said the promotion will run from Feb 10 to 12, from 9am each day.

"We are limiting it to 500 chickens per day, and each customer can only redeem one," she added. "We hope everyone will come and support us."

