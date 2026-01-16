Marina South Pier MRT station opens free dance area with mirrors

A new dancing space at Marina South Pier station has been announced by SMRT Trains on TikTok. PHOTOS: SMRTTRAINSSG/TIKTOK, WIKIPEDIA

After full-length mirrors at Bayfront MRT linkway were frosted — sparking debate over dancers using the space — Marina South Pier station has introduced a dedicated dance area, offering performers a designated place to practise

In a clip posted to their TikTok account on Jan 15, SMRT Trains announced the launch of the MirrorMoves space in the station.

According to the video, Marina South Pier is the first SMRT station with both mirrors and a dance floor.

"No bookings, no fees — just walk in, let loose, and express yourself with every step," @smrttrainssg wrote in the caption.

However, the transport operator noted that the space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dancers from O School, a dance academy in Singapore, were shown practising in the bright and spacious spot located beside the station's ticketing service kiosks.

The announcement comes after full-length mirrors along the linkway connecting Bayfront MRT station to Gardens by the Bay and Marina Bay Sands were frosted, igniting debate within the dance community about practising there.

A welcome move

The clip has garnered over 47,500 views and 2,600 likes, with netizens welcoming the initiative enthusiastically.

"Having this at more MRT stations would do wonders for the arts scene in Singapore. Good job to the people who came up with this idea," One netizen commented.

"Great idea considering Marina South Pier is usually pretty empty, brings life to the station!" noted another Tiktoker.

Some users also suggested expanding the initiative to stations with lower footfall to reduce competition for the space at Marina South Pier MRT station.

