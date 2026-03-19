Man’s Singlish travel vlog about Italy tickles netizens: ‘OK, lah. Nice, lah’

The 64-second video shows scenes of Milan and Venice, and some of the dishes he ate PHOTOS: ERICLINGUINE/TIKTOK

A man’s travel vlog about Italy has gone viral, with many netizens loving the fact that it was delivered completely in Singlish.

Instagram and TikTok user @ericlinguine made the post on March 10, in which he gives a deadpan review of Milan and Venice.

“This one is Milan, ah. Italy, ah. The street look like that one, lor,” he says while showing a view of the cobbled street of the famous Italian city.

He then stands in front of the famous Duomo di Milano while grinning awkwardly as he continues his monologue: "Then this one is cathedral, lah. Quite amazing, lah. I like it."

The 64-second video shows scenes of Milan and Venice and some of the dishes he ate, including a hilarious take on hot chocolate in Italy: “I go to three cafes, three cafes serve me the same thing, ah,” he says, stirring what he describes as chocolate sauce. “If you drink this one, ah, it’s like diabetic expressway, ah.”

“Then I hungry, mah. I go find food, lor. I go to this restaurant,” he says as he shows the interior of an eatery in Milan. A picture of a pasta dish then shows up, with him saying: “Order this thing, lah. I don’t know the name, lah, but OK, lah, good, lah, nice, lah.”

At his next stop, he says: “When you just enter Venice, look like that one, lor.” He adds that the lagoon is, “OK, lah. Nice, lah.”

He then eats some “random pasta at some random restaurant” in Venice, which he says is, “OK, lah, edible, lah. Nothing impressive.”

The video ends with him saying, “Then take photo, lor, photo, photo, photo…” as he strikes multiple poses.

Ericlinguine's video has garnered 348,000 and 149,500 views on Instagram and TikTok, respectively.

Netizens loved Singlish touch

Netizens loved the way he spoke, with most comments in Singlish.

“Lovely accent,” said an Instagram user. “So cute your slang,” said another.

Many found the video humorous, too.

“So funny one lor,” said one Instagram user. “Aiya nice, lah, so funny,” said a TikToker.

Others loved how straightforward and relatable the video was.

“I will always support these kinds of travel reviews. We Singaporeans can relate to and very close to home. Honest and non-pretentious,” an Instagram user said. “Love it! I like hearing this — something different from the rest of the travel vlogs! I was entertained,” said another.

“This is officially the only way I want all my travel reviews to be,” yet another commented.

One netizen, presumably an Italian, even tried imitating Ericlinguine’s Singlish: “Wah you so good man. Glad you loved my country. Same, me love yours.”

However, not everyone was enamoured with the use of Singlish.

One netizen said: “Stop glamorising Singlish please. You have single-handedly lowered the standard of Singaporeans. Singlish is nothing to be proud of... it is just acceptable in Singapore.”

Another said: “Singaporeans really should make an effort never to talk like this again. It is doing them no favours.”

Most netizens, however, appeared to enjoy the video.

One even echoed ericlinguine’s expression: “OK lah. Good lah. Nice lah.”



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