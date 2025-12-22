Man who 'smelled of alcohol' allegedly loses control of car and drives off after hitting vehicle at Elias Road

A driver allegedly lost control of his car before hitting a kerb and rear-ending another vehicle along Elias Road in Pasir Ris on Dec 20 at about 7pm.

A video of the incident was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

According to the caption, the man who was driving a private-hire vehicle allegedly "smelled of alcohol" and refused to cooperate by exchanging contact details after the collision.

"He came down to see it and argue with my father-in-law, then he drove away," the contributor wrote.

In the video, the driver appears to gesture that he does not see any damage on the rear of the other vehicle.

He then gets back into the white Toyota, reverses and drives away, even as the other driver taps on his bonnet in an apparent attempt to stop him from leaving.

Several netizens advised the driver of the affected vehicle to make a police report.

The police confirmed with Stomp that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

