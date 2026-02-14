The man jabs the enforcement officer in the chest and shoulder while shouting. PHOTOS: THE SG DAILY/FACEBOOK

Man who shouted at NEA officers in viral video had allegedly urinated in public

A video of a confrontation between a man and a National Environment Agency (NEA) enforcement officer has gone viral, with many netizens critical of the man's behaviour.

The 12-second video, shared on Facebook page The SG Daily on Feb 11, shows a man shouting at one enforcement officer with two others standing nearby.

While shouting incoherently, the man repeatedly jabs the enforcement officer in the chest and shoulder, prompting the officer to step back and say: "I call police ah."

Throughout the confrontation, the man can be seen holding a piece of paper — possibly a ticket issued by the officer.

Little context is provided in the post apart from the title on the clip, which reads, "Dispute between man and NEA officer escalates during enforcement encounter."

The post, captioned "What is bro talking about", also contained a hashtag suggesting the incident occurred in Yishun.

The clip has since garnered over 450,000 views, 1,400 reactions, and 400 comments.

Netizens unimpressed by man's aggressive behaviour

Netizens were unable to understand what the man was saying.

"What language was that?" asked one.



"I don't understand one word that guy [sic] saying. Must be a foreigner. He has already committed an offence. Why argue with the authorities?" said another.

One netizen took a humorous approach, stating: "I only hear I Love You."

Many were unimpressed with the man's aggressiveness.

"Loud can win?" asked a netizen, while another said with sarcasm: "Dude can do live theatre man. Voice so loud, actions so expressive, as if he's acting some emotional scene."

Some also called for extra action to be taken against the man.

"Just fine him n [sic] put him in jail," said a netizen. "NEA, please charge him in court for insulting and harassing officers on duty," another suggested.

Meanwhile, several netizens expressed concern for the officer's safety.

"Respect NEA, they [sic] just doing their job!" commented a Facebook user.

Man had allegedly urinated in public

In response to Stomp's queries, an NEA spokesperson confirmed that the incident happened on Feb 8 at 32 New Market Road in Chinatown.

NEA's outsourced enforcement officers had confronted the man for urinating on the ground in a public place.

The police were subsequently alerted to the incident after the man turned aggressive.

