Man who made over 1,000 silent calls to police to be charged

Gabrielle Andres

The Straits Times

May 12, 2026

A man is set to be charged on May 13 after he allegedly made over 1,000 calls to the police over a week, without saying anything.

The man, 37, allegedly made the calls between April 21 and 28, the police said in a media statement on May 12.

“Over a span of one week, the police received more than 1,035 silent calls from the man to several neighbourhood police centres’ hotlines,” they added.

“The man took elaborate measures to conceal his identity, including using a foreign number to make the calls and remaining silent during the calls.”

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Officers from the Woodlands Police Division established the man’s identity through investigations and arrested him on May 11.

He will be charged with obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his public functions, as well as transacting of a SIM card registered using another person’s personal information for criminal activity.

If found guilty of the first charge, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $2,500, or both.

If convicted of the second charge, he could face a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

“The police take a serious view of persons who make silent or false calls to police hotlines to obstruct their duties and will spare no effort to trace and prosecute such callers in court where necessary,” they said.

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