Man who assaulted ex-girlfriend and her friend to be jailed, caned

A man who saw his ex-girlfriend chatting with a male friend flew into a rage and attacked him, before he punched and knocked her to the ground. He later drove his car towards the male friend, causing the latter to flee.

On Boxing Day, Peng Yangguang (transliteration) was sentenced to eight months and nine weeks in prison, as well as six strokes of the cane. He was also prohibited from holding any level of driver's licence for two years.

The 26-year-old had pleaded guilty to four charges, including voluntarily causing hurt, possession of a dangerous weapon, driving without a licence, and violating the Prevention of Harassment Act.

Seven other charges were taken into consideration for Peng's sentence.

Assaulted ex-girlfriend and her friend

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident in question took place on July 5, 2022. At approximately 5pm, Peng - who did not have a driver's license - drove a borrowed car to multiple locations, before heading to the Canberra Street area to deliver e-cigarettes.

At around 10.20pm that evening, he arrived at Block 106B, Canberra Street. He wanted to reminiscence about memories of his ex-girlfriend, who was aged 23 at the time, and hoped to run into her.

Peng then noticed her talking to a male friend, and immediately went up to the man, verbally abusing and punching him. After fleeing, the man turned back and saw Peng punching his ex-girlfriend in the head and shoulder, causing her to fall to the ground. He then shouted at Peng to stop.

Peng chased after the man, who fled into a multi-storey carpark. After abandoning the pursuit, he kicked the man's vehicle before returning to his own. Seeing that the man was still in the carpark, Peng drove towards him, causing the man to flee to a nearby coffeeshop

After the defendant left, the man returned to the scene and found two passers-by present. He asked one of them to help him call the police.

Not the first assault

The ex-girlfriend sought medical treatment the next day for a 1 cm laceration on the back of her head, as well as redness and swelling on her right shoulder. She was granted four days of sick leave.

The prosecution noted Peng had also assaulted his ex-girlfriend on Jun 22 of the same year and left the scene after the incident.

Furthermore, Peng drove a long distance without a driver's license with a passenger onboard, endangering his own life as well as the lives of other road users.

