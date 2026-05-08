A photo showing an Indian man standing in a hospital with a weapon lodged in his head has gone viral.

Man walks into Mumbai hospital with weapon lodged 3.8cm into skull after alleged assault

A man calmly walked into a hospital in India, despite having a sickle-shaped tool lodged in his skull.

The peculiar sight reportedly occurred in the early hours of May 2, where the man, identified as Rohit Pawar, walked into Mumbai’s Sion Hospital after he was attacked with a coconut-cutting sickle.

A viral photo shows the 27-year-old standing outside the trauma intensive care unit (ICU) with the tool stuck on the left side of his head, as three people nearby stare at him.

According to Indian news channel NDTV, Pawar was conscious, alert, and did not show signs of neurological deficit during the time of admission.

The weapon, which had reportedly penetrated about 3.8cm into his skull, was removed in an emergency surgery.

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Speaking to Mumbai news outlet Mid-Day, the man said he did not know the perpetrators. While three have been taken into police custody, Pawar attested there were “at least five or six” of them.

The incident has seemingly left an emotional scar on Pawar, who works as a machine operator: “This happened despite no fault of mine. I don’t know how I’ll recover and get back to my routine. This fear of being attacked anytime, anywhere, with no fault of ours will probably never go away.”

Doctors remain optimistic about Pawar’s recovery, stating that he was in a stable condition and showing signs of improvement.

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