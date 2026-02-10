A shirtless man was spotted flinging a rubbish bin cover at a tree in an attempt to retrieve his phone. PHOTOS: STOMP

Man throws bin cover at Simei tree to retrieve phone, device later found on grass patch

A shirtless man was spotted throwing a rubbish bin cover at a tree in Simei on the evening of Feb 9 in an apparent attempt to retrieve his phone.

In a 30-second video posted on Facebook, a man wearing only a pair of black pants looks up at the tree beside him, holding a green bin cover. About 20 seconds later, he flings the bin upwards and hits a few branches. The bin then lands on the ground with a loud thud.

"Young man throwing garbage bin in an attempt to retrieve his iPhone...very dangerous," the caption read.

The resident who filmed the video, Mustafa, told Stomp that the incident happened on the evening of Feb 9 at Block 158 Simei Road.

Mr Mustafa said he was first alerted to the incident when he heard the noise from the man scaling the tree.

He added that the man had removed his shirt and placed it on a nearby bench.

After his failed attempt at scaling the tree, the man allegedly grabbed a bin cover and threw it at the tree. This continued for about 20 minutes, catching the attention of curious residents, who asked him what he was doing.

"He said he was looking for his iPhone. He later said he threw it in a fit of rage after an argument with his [girlfriend]," Mr Mustafa said.

Resident spots phone on nearby grass patch

After two hours, a passerby alerted the man that his phone was lying on a nearby grass patch.

"Probably he threw the phone at the tree but it must have bounced off and landed in the grass," Mr Mustafa guessed.

Police were not spotted at the scene, and the man walked away "relieved and shocked at the same time".

