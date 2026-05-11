Man tells Grab delivery rider to stop smoking under shelter, complains he was ignored

A man who filmed himself telling a Grab delivery rider to stop smoking under a sheltered walkway said he was ignored.

Facebook user Wong Soon Wee shared the video to The SG Daily Facebook page, with the caption: “Pedestrian asks Grab rider on bicycle to stop smoking under the shelter, says he was ignored after pointing out second-hand smoke issue.”

The 23-second clip shows a delivery rider on his bicycle with a freshly-lit cigarette in his mouth as he appears to put a lighter in his pocket.

“You cannot smoke here, under the shelter,” says the person filming. The rider nods in acknowledgment of what was said and pushes his bicycle forward so that he is at the edge of the shelter.

“Uncle, you are still smoking under the shelter. And then there’s like everybody around you,” the man recording adds, pointing to the shelter above.

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The rider then moves further out until he is no longer directly under it.

It appears to be drizzling as the rider waits for the green man at the traffic light before riding off.

The video has since garnered more than 306,000 views, 1,100 reactions and 1,000 comments.

‘Just let him smoke’: Netizens say of Grab delivery rider

Many netizens felt the man should have left the rider alone, noting he was waiting briefly at the traffic light.

“Do you know how tired they are? Give them a break la, they are also human, they send food (the) whole day just to earn a living only, let them take a break la,” a netizen said.

“He was just waiting for the green light, just let him smoke,” added another.

Some netizens felt the rider had already tried to move away from others while smoking.

“Bro...give him a break. He is already at the edge of the shelter,” one Facebook user said.

“He shifted a bit out of the shelter liao. Why keep harassing him?” another said.

Some, however, pointed out that smoking under a sheltered walkway is illegal, while others were simply unsympathetic, highlighting concerns about second-hand smoke and the impact on those nearby.

“If you’re not the one suffering from secondhand smoke, then don’t tell others not to be bothered by these smokers. Even on pedestrian walkways also kena all the time. Some inconsiderate smokers — walking also want smoke, everyone behind forced to inhale their secondhand smoke,” a netizen pointed out.

“It’s against the law,” said another.

Some also turned their attention to the person filming, with one saying: “People want to know who is the one recording more than the rider.”

One saw the funny side of the episode.

“Can go interview to be an NEA officer,” said one netizen.

Smoking is prohibited in many public spaces in Singapore, including sheltered walkways. Offenders may face a composition fine of $200.

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