The aggressor confronted another man in the paid area of City Hall MRT station. PHOTOS: AFY.SUAVE2/TIKTOK

Man taps into City Hall MRT station to confront passenger, retreats 30 seconds after heated staredown

A video showing a man tapping through the gantry at City Hall MRT station to confront another man, only to retreat about 30 seconds later without any action, has gone viral, with some describing the aggressor as “action only”.

The clip, originally posted on TikTok by user @afy.suave2 on March 22, clocked more than 500,000 views and 13,100 shares. The video was reposted on The SG Daily Facebook page, garnering more than 317,000 views and 186 shares within two days.

At the start of the clip, a man in black is seen going through the gantry before striding belligerently towards another man — who is with a group of friends — seemingly spoiling for a fight.

However, the aggressor’s initial resolve appears to fizzle as he gets closer to the man, who taunts him to strike his face while a burly man from the group stands in between them.

Two SMRT staff members then appear, one of whom extends a hand out and appears to discourage the men from engaging.

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The would-be brawl gradually turns into a melee involving half-hearted participants as the two men are kept apart.

Halfway through the confrontation, however, the aggressor seemingly shifts his attention to another person in the group, but is quickly pulled away.

The video ends with the aggressor looking confused as he is escorted back towards the gantry.

It is unclear what led to the confrontation.

Stomp has reached out to afy.suave2 for comment.

Netizens amused by man who tapped card to enter gantry

The SG Daily’s post, titled “Potential brawl at City Hall MRT averted after swift intervention by SMRT staff” has garnered over 300 comments.

Many netizens questioned the lack of action by the SMRT staff members.

“What did the staff do? The other two guys did everything!” said a Facebook user.

“How come the staff are just standing?” another said.

Netizens who were disappointed by the clip’s title chimed in.

“Action only. If want to fight, straight chiong liao,” pointed out one netizen.

“Aiyo?!! What’s that? Chicken fighting,” another said.

Some netizens were amused that the aggressor made the effort to tap his card and enter the station before confronting his target.

“Hahahaha. Want to fight but never forget to tap card,” said a Facebook user. “Still he tapped his card to enter the brawl hahaha. Very law-abiding fighter,” another said.

“Tapped his game card before entering the arena,” yet another suggested.

Stomp has reached out to SMRT for comment.

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