The man harassed the victim through calls, messages and even stalked her despite her refusal to engage. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Man stalks ex-girlfriend at her home and school, enters her exam venue after breakup

After a breakup, a man stalked his ex-girlfriend, showing up at her home and school, and even entering her examination venue on the day of her exam.

On Dec 18, the 46-year-old man pleaded guilty to one count under the Prevention of Harassment Act. He will be sentenced on Feb 2, 2026.

The victim, a 45-year-old woman, is the man's ex-girlfriend.

Relentless harassment after breakup

Citing court documents, Shin Min Daily News reported that the man and the victim first met in 2013. They lost contact but reunited in 2021 and started dating in February 2022.

However, in August 2023, the victim broke up with the man after he grabbed her neck and attempted to strangle her.

Despite the breakup, the man continued to pester and harass the victim many times between January 2024 and Feb 12, 2024.

This included making 103 calls and sending 105 text messages to the victim, in addition to showing up at the victim's school and home.

Police called after exam hall incident

On Feb 16, 2024, the victim encountered the man at the entrance of her lecture hall, where she was to sit for an exam.

Despite ignoring him and going straight into the exam venue, the man followed the victim in and tried to talk to her while she was at her seat, but to no avail.

This continued until an invigilator announced that the exam would commence, and the man left. Feeling stressed and fearful after the incident, the victim sought help from the school's security before the exam started.

Security personnel later found the man loitering in the parking lot and attempted to speak with him. However, the man turned around and walked away as soon as he saw them.

They later called the police and detained the man.

