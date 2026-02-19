The clip showed a parking warden issuing tickets to a row of cars parked along double yellow lines beneath an HDB block. PHOTOS: MOHD FENDI/FACEBOOK

Man slammed for using CNY to justify illegal parking under Teck Ghee HDB: 'CNY can do whatever you like?'

A man was criticised for citing Chinese New Year (CNY) as an excuse for illegal parking under an HDB block in Teck Ghee.

In a Facebook post uploaded by user Mohd Fendi on Feb 18, the man behind the camera was heard saying in Mandarin: "It's CNY Day 1. Everyone visiting their families get summoned."

The clip, which has since drawn over 1,300 likes, 370 shares, and 98 comments, showed a parking warden issuing tickets to a row of cars parked along double yellow lines beneath an HDB block.

In the video, the man repeatedly claims that the incident happened in Teck Ghee, but stops short of mentioning the exact location.

"Eh it's New Year, why no give chance? Here is Teck Ghee leh," the man said in English.

He then approached the officer, who glanced at him, while saying: "All the drivers kena. Don't worry, I will complain you!"

'CNY can do whatever you want?'

Many netizens criticised the man for seemingly using CNY as an excuse for illegal parking.

"CNY can do whatever you like?" one user questioned.

Some highlighted the double yellow lines, noting that parking is not allowed. "Illegal parking means illegal parking. Not about CNY or whatever," another wrote.

Meanwhile, others questioned the significance of Teck Ghee, wondering what was so notable about the location.

Several also defended the traffic officer, saying he was simply "doing his job."

Stomp has reached out to the Land Transport Authority for comment.

