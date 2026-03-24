Man shares videos of scammers posing as police in money-laundering ‘probe’

A Facebook user who posted recordings of phone conversations with scammers posing as police officers has drawn mixed reactions online.

Facebook user Ooi Boon Hooi shared three videos between Dec 22 and Dec 24, 2025 — lasting 30 seconds, 95 seconds and three minutes 30 seconds — to show how such scammers operate.

The three videos have since garnered a total of more than 350,000 views, 1,600 reactions and 550 comments.

One post was captioned: “Scammer scare tactics use fear, urgency, and authority to manipulate you into acting quickly without thinking.”

Accused of money laundering in call

In the videos, the caller accuses the man of owning a bank account he did not disclose initially, and demands an explanation for a $248,000 transaction allegedly made in his favour.

He is also told he is a suspect in a money-laundering case.

“You need to know all the evidence is not on your side,” the caller says, adding that the bank account is registered under his name and ID number.

“Are you even concerned that you’re involved in this case, looks like you’re not concerned?” he adds.

The man, whom the “officer” refers to as “Oei”, denies any knowledge of the account or the funds.

At one point during the interrogation, the scammer appears to use a walkie-talkie to communicate with an accomplice posing as an officer from a “Police Intelligence Department” (PID), asking him to confirm some details, all of which can be heard over the call.

This was a source of mirth for many netizens.

“Seriously, like drama sia. The scammers don’t feel stupid playing this drama ah?” one commenter said.

“Nowadays scammers put in so much effort ah, use walkie-talkie some more,” another added.

Netizens divided on how he handled it

While some found the videos informative, others questioned why he stayed on the call for so long.

“Why do you even go entertain them?” one netizen asked.

“Wah. Play with them for so long – 33 minutes. Not tired ah?” another wrote.

Others shared how they would respond instead.

“Should have just told them, ‘I’m on the way to the police station now, please stay on the line’,” one suggested.

“Next time just troll them all the way. I always do that to them and ask them to come to arrest loh,” another said.

Several also pointed out that police would not conduct investigations over the phone.

“Police won’t reveal anything on the phone. They will ask you to go down to the police station to assist in the investigation,” explained a netizen.

The man who posted the video also highlighted that banks would not contact customers via mobile phone or transfer them to an “emergency police line”, which is a common scam tactic.

He advised others to download the ScamShield app to protect themselves

The police issued an advisory in November 2025 warning of scams involving impersonation of government officials and false accusations of crimes such as money laundering.

They stressed that officials will never ask for money or sensitive information over the phone, request that you install mobile apps from unofficial sources, or transfer calls to the police.

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