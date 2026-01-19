Man rescues two cats stranded on ledge outside high-rise Johor Bahru apartment

"I got two cats that's not mine," he said. PHOTOS: KUIH.CAREER/TIKTOK

A man ended up taking in two cats after discovering them stranded on the ledge of his Johor Bahru home.

In a series of TikTok videos uploaded by user @kuih.career on Jan 18, a grey tabby cat was first seen perched precariously on the ledge outside his high-rise unit. In a second clip, he shared that another cat with orange fur appeared at the same spot.

The TikToker then showed that he had managed to bring the first cat indoors, where it was seen hiding beneath a drawer in a bedside table.

In a third video, he revealed that he successfully brought both cats inside.

His first video drew more than 220,000 views, 16,800 likes and 128 comments, with viewers expressing both concern for the cats and relief that they were rescued.

Neighbours not home

In the clips, kuih.career said he believed the cats belonged to his neighbour, adding that the felines could be heard meowing from the ledge.

"I think my neighbour's one and it's outside. Guys, I can't even open the window," he said in his first video, explaining that his windows could not fully open, making the rescue difficult.

It was already dark when the second orange-furred cat appeared on his ledge, shortly after the first had been brought inside.

"My neighbour has an issue," he remarked, before adding in disbelief: "Guys what the h***, now I got two cats. I got two cats that's not mine."

Both cats were later seen hiding in a small space between the window and a bedside drawer, though he did not elaborate on how he managed to retrieve them.

In the caption, he wrote that his neighbours were not home at the time. He also found the situation "kinda sweet", noting that the second cat appeared to be looking for the first after it went missing.

"Man, that's love right there," he said.

'You're the chosen one'

Many commenters thanked the TikToker for helping the cats, with several joking that he had been handpicked by them.

"You're the chosen one," one wrote, while another quipped: "Cat distribution system?"

Others criticised his neighbours' apparent lack of responsibility, with some calling the situation dangerous.

Some viewers said the videos made them feel anxious and stressed. It is unclear how high his apartment was.

"Update us if you found the neighbour," one urged.

Another said: "Please don't give back to your neighbour lah."

Stomp has reached out to kuih.career for comment.

