A man came up with a makeshift projector set-up enabling him to watch anime at a heartland carpark.

Man praised for ‘creative’ projector set-up showing anime at heartland carpark: ‘Spices up the neighbourhood’

A man has earned praise for his “resourceful and creative” projector set-up which allowed him to watch anime at a heartland multi-storey carpark (MSCP), with one user saying it “spices up the neighbourhood.”

In a post on April 28, Threads user @nooriskandar, whose real name is Iskandar, shared a video showing a man watching an anime projected onto the wall of an MSCP.

Speaking to Stomp, the 36-year-old arts educator revealed that the video was taken in 2023 and recently “revived” from his archives. He added that the carpark in question was located in the eastern region of Singapore.

Mr Iskandar said there appeared to be a lone “audience member” watching the anime, although it was hard to tell due to the distance and dim surroundings.

He said the screening captured in the video was the first time he had come across such a sight. However, about a week later, someone, possibly the same individual, appeared to have returned for another screening.

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Even though an MSCP might not be the most conventional place for an outdoor screening, Mr Iskandar said he is proud of individuals who can find “resourceful and creative ways to curb solitude.”

He added that such activities “spice up the neighbourhood.”

Based on the footage, the anime shown was likely Mashle: Magic and Muscles, which follows a magicless boy navigating a world full of magic.

“This one is legit main character. We are all supporting cast in his/her world,” Mr Iskandar wrote in the caption of his Threads post. “Next time jio me but we watch Hindustan yo.”

Netizens want to join in on the fun

Mr Iskandar’s post has garnered more than 1,100 likes, 60 comments, and 230 shares.

Many netizens expressed excitement and their eagerness to join in on the next screening session.

“This is the type of s*** I want to see among people by 2020s,” one Threads user commented.

“My husband and I would’ve joined him,” another user said, adding that they would bring along snacks.

“Let’s bring back the old kampung spirit,” a user commented, “And it’s free. We get to mingle.”

Others, however, raised concerns regarding the legality of public screenings.

“This screening in a public place needs a permit as it involves intellectual property rights,” one user said, “So, after this, maybe the person screening it may get in trouble.”

Another user added that they “definitely need a licence” to screen movies in a public space.

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