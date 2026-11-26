He prompted the AI platform Gemini to “insert” a crocodile into his original picture.

Man pleads guilty to using Gemini to generate fake crocodile sighting picture for his own amusement

A man pleaded guilty to using AI to create a fake image of a crocodile at Pandan Reservoir for his own amusement.

Myanmar national Ye Lin, 30, admitted to one charge under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

Another charge of obstructing the course of justice will be taken into consideration during sentencing.

Used Gemini to generate fake crocodile sighting

According to court documents, Ye Lin was at Pandan Reservoir near Jalan Buroh for work purposes at about 2.13pm on Aug 20.

CCTV footage showed him standing beside the reservoir before his colleague, Ramachandran , approached him.

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Ye Lin then took a photograph of the reservoir and told Ramachandran that he had spotted a crocodile in the water, although no such sighting had taken place.

The two men remained there for a few minutes before leaving.

He took a photograph of the water. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Ye Lin subsequently uploaded the photograph to the artificial intelligence platform Gemini and prompted it to insert a crocodile into the image.

The modified photograph retained the same timestamp as the original.

A few minutes later, Ye Lin showed Ramachandran the altered image, which appeared to show a crocodile in the water.

Ye Lin and his co-workers then informed their supervisor that they had spotted a crocodile in Pandan Reservoir.

Shocked by the report, the supervisor asked them for a photograph.

Ye Lin then sent the AI-altered image to another co-worker, who subsequently forwarded it to the supervisor.

Upon receiving the modified photograph, Ye Lin’s supervisor immediately forwarded it to a WhatsApp group chat with Public Utilities Board (PUB) officers.

He said he did so because the photograph looked real and the presence of an actual crocodile would be dangerous to members of the public who are near the water.

PUB subsequently sent an officer to Pandan Reservoir to investigate the reported sighting and informed the National Parks Board (NParks).

NParks later engaged a specialist to track the supposed crocodile.

PUB and NParks also issued a joint statement announcing the suspension of all water activities near Pandan Reservoir and advised the public to exercise caution around the area.

Authorities uncover truth after checking his phone

However, PUB and NParks officers were unable to find any trace of the crocodile after searching the area for some time.

While questioning Ye Lin about the supposed sighting, a PUB officer found screenshots of the Myanmar national’s chat history with Gemini in his photo gallery, showing that he had used AI to generate the crocodile image.

He had used Gemini twice — first to create the fake crocodile image, and again to generate a response intended to convince his supervisor that the image was genuine.

The 30-year-old eventually a dmitted that the photograph was generated using AI and that there was no crocodile in the water.

PUB lodged a police report at about 7.37pm on Aug 21. In the meantime, Ye Lin also deleted the doctored crocodile image and his Gemini usage records.

Ye Lin was arrested on Aug 22 and charged on Sept 29 with one count of transmitting a false message and another count of obstructing the course of justice.

Fabricated image for his own amusement

Ye Lin initially maintained to the police that he had seen a real crocodile and that the photograph was genuine.

However, a few days later, he admitted to fabricating the image for his own amusement, saying he had not expected it to cause so much trouble.

He added that he had intended to come clean during investigations but was too frightened and overwhelmed to speak up, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Ye Lin also said he was the sole breadwinner of his family and that his mother, who is in Myanmar, depended on him.

He appealed to the court to allow him to continue working in Singapore.

The prosecution said Ye’s actions had caused public alarm and forced authorities to expend significant resources in response.

It urged the judge to sentence Ye Lin to between six and seven weeks’ jail.

The case has been adjourned to Dec 1 for sentencing.

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