Man pastes note insulting Islam and leaves suspected pork at Tampines flat doorstep, gets arrested

A 36-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in deliberately insulting the religion of another person.

The police said in a news release that they were alerted to the incident at Tampines Street 82 on March 15 at about 3.40pm.

According to the police, a handwritten note containing "offensive remarks about Islam" was found pasted outside a residential unit.

A piece of meat, believed to be pork, was also discovered at the doorstep.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division identified the man and arrested him within four hours of the report.

The man will be charged in court on March 17 with the offence under Section 17F(4) of the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act 1990.

If convicted, he faces up to five years' jail, a fine, or both.

The police said they take a very serious view of acts that threaten Singapore's racial and religious harmony: "Any person who makes remarks or acts in a manner which can cause ill-will and hostility between different races or religious groups in Singapore will be dealt with firmly."

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