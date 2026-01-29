A man ordered two tins of infant formula on Shopee but received a bowl of instant noodles instead. PHOTOS: MIKE LOH/FACEBOOK

Man orders children's milk formula worth $117 on Shopee, gets a bowl of instant noodles instead

A father recently ordered children's milk formula from a store on Shopee, but was stunned when he received a bowl of instant noodles instead.

Mr Mike Loh had ordered two tins of Abott Isomil Stage 3 — a soy-based formula — from the online store after searches at various supermarkets turned up empty.

He paid $117.21 for two 850g tins and opted for next-day delivery.

When the package arrived the next day, however, its size was surprisingly small. In a Facebook post, Mr Loh shared a photo of the bright orange packaging, which was visibly too small to fit two tins of milk powder.

Instead of the milk formula that he ordered, the package contained a singular bowl of Myojo instant chicken noodles.

Speaking to Stomp, Mr Loh said that the particular type of formula he was looking for had apparently run out of stock islandwide — only one store on Shopee listed it as available.

Checks by Stomp showed that the store in question sells home appliances, beverages, and wellness products — it also has a 4.8 rating across 477 ratings.

Even though the milk powder listing is no longer available on Shopee, it remains on the store's Lazada page.

Mr Loh told Stomp that Shopee has arranged to pick up the package. He is also taking the incident in his stride, describing it as "funny and ridiculous".

In a statement to Stomp, a Shopee spokesperson confirmed that the delivery of the incorrect item was due to a seller error. A refund has been issued to the buyer.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Shopee.

