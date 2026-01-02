Screengrabs from Facebook posts showing a van bearing the livery of Nippon Paint involved in various accidents. PHOTO: SCREENGRABS FROM SGRV, SGRV FRONT MAN/FACEBOOK

Man linked to hit-and-run accidents in Kallang area involving van and 8 vehicles helping with probe

Calista Wong and Rhea Yasmine

The Straits Times

Jan 1, 2026

A 65-year-old man who was allegedly driving a van that collided with or crashed into four cars, two vans and two lorries is helping with police investigations.

The police, in response to queries, said they were alerted at about 1.35pm on Dec 31 to the multiple hit-and-run accidents involving vehicles in Towner Road, Serangoon Road and Lavender Street.

The van is believed to have later skidded in Raffles Avenue, heading towards Stamford Avenue.

The man was conscious when he was taken to hospital, the police added.

In video footage uploaded on the SGRV Facebook page, an orange van can be seen heading out of a carpark even though the barrier is down, before turning into the road.

In another video on the same Facebook page, it can be seen going against the flow of traffic before crashing into a stationary car in Lavender Street.

In photos posted to the SGRV Front Man Facebook page, the van – badly damaged by now – appears to have crashed into a traffic signpost on a pedestrian walkway in Raffles Avenue.

The driver appears to be conscious, with his hand and head resting on the steering wheel. The van's windscreen is cracked.

More people were killed or injured in traffic accidents in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period a year ago, according to figures published in the latest Traffic Police mid-year report in August 2025.

The number of accidents resulting in injuries went up from 3,437 in the first half of 2024 to 3,740 in the first six months of 2025.

