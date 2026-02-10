You need to watch them like a hawk," he concluded. PHOTOS: THEREALTRAFFLOCK/TIKTOK

Man lets contractors use toilet during BTO renovation, complains of unflushed waste and mess

A man took to TikTok to complain about unflushed waste and mess allegedly left behind by contractors and workers he had hired for his BTO flat renovation.

In a post on Feb 7, user @therealtrafflock said that he had allowed the workers to use the toilet as he was "nice" and as a gesture to acknowledge their work. However, he urged homeowners to watch their contractors "like a hawk" in light of his recent experience.

The clip, captioned, "I haven't even used my toilet and these people already seasoned it," has since garnered over 37,000 views and dozens of comments.

'Doesn't pay to be kind'

In his video, the TikToker explains that he had given permission for the workers to use the toilet while working in his flat. "But I let them use, then this happened," he said, showing a clip of himself cleaning the toilet bowl.

Therealtrafflock also notes that the workers had dirtied the surrounding area, resulting in flies "flying all over."

He adds that this had happened on four occasions, prompting him to put up a sign reminding them to flush the toilet after use. Despite this, he said, "they still didn't flush."

"In this industry, it doesn't pay to be kind. You need to watch them like a hawk," he concluded.

Stomp has reached out to therealtrafflock for comment.

Netizens bring up similar issues

Several netizens took to the comments section to share their own experiences.

Some pointed out that some of the stains are likely "irreversible", as they can set in after a few days.

"My contractors used both toilets, and the pee stains were terrible," a commenter said.

Another pointed out that this is why the toilet bowl should only be installed after all other renovation work is completed.

