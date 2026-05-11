A man was killed while another was left injured in a shooting.

Man killed and another injured in Johor shooting as police hunt female suspect

A man was killed and another injured in a shooting outside an entertainment outlet in Johor late on May 9, with police launching a manhunt for a female suspect.

The incident occurred at around 11pm along Jalan Hang Lekir in Taman Industri Jaya, Skudai.

According to Iskandar Puteri District Police Chief ACP M. Kumarasan, a 27-year-old local man died at the scene, while another man of the same age sustained injuries after being shot.

Police believe there may have been a third victim, who was reportedly taken away from the scene by acquaintances following the shooting.

Authorities have urged this individual to come forward to assist with investigations.

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Police hunting female suspect

In a significant development, ACP Kumarasan said the shooter is believed to be a 27-year-old local woman.

Police are currently tracking her whereabouts, along with another suspect who was believed to be involved.

Johor Deputy Police Chief Deputy Commissioner Hoo Chuan Huat confirmed to the New Straits Times that investigations are still ongoing to determine the motive of the incident.

So far, no further details have been released about the identities of those involved or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Photos circulating online showed police at the scene, while some individuals were later seen cleaning the area outside the entertainment outlet.

Under Malaysian law, those convicted of murder may face the death penalty, or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, along with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane.

In a separate incident on January 8 last year, a man was shot dead at a Johor restaurant while having lunch with his friends.

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