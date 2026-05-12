A man was seen kicking down a taxi’s side-view mirror.

Man kicks off taxi’s side-view mirror, chases driver around vehicle during confrontation in Chinatown

An altercation broke out in Chinatown between a man and a person believed to be a taxi driver, during which the man kicked off the vehicle’s side-view mirror.

TikTok user @gordonramli posted a video of the argument on May 11. Based on the surroundings, it’s likely that the incident took place near the taxi stand outside OG People’s Park.

The clip shows a red Trans-Cab taxi stopped at a taxi stand, while a man in a blue shirt chases another man wearing a fanny pack — likely the taxi driver — around the vehicle.

The man in blue opens the front passenger door and appears to kick the driver’s side of the car, before walking towards the driver with both hands raised.

The man then kicks off the side-view mirror on the other side of the car while gesturing towards the taxi driver.

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The pair circle each other, as the taxi driver holds out his phone to film the incident.

“No idea what happened before unc started whacking the taxi,” the TikTok user wrote in the caption.

Netizens expressed confusion in the comments, with several asking if the man was drunk or commenting that he looked like a “gangster”.

“Uncle smiling cause he’s about to have a new taxi soon,” another wrote.

In response to a netizen, gordonramli added that the police had been informed about the incident and were on their way.

Stomp has reached out to Trans-Cab and the police for comment.

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