The defendant attempted to bribe an ICA officer with 100 yuan (S$18.60). PHOTO: CREATIVE-FAMILY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Man jailed for offering 100 yuan bribe to ICA officer when found with duty-unpaid cigarettes

A 52-year-old man has been jailed and fined for attempting to bribe an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer with 100 yuan ($18.60) after being found with two cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes while transiting through Singapore.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Zhang Huaizhu (transliterated) pleaded guilty to three charges of bribery and violating custom regulations and was sentenced to four weeks’ jail and fined 3,400 yuan (S$632) — 34 times the amount that he attempted to bribe with.

Offered ICA officer 100 yuan

On March 10, Zhang and three friends arrived in Singapore for a transit to Papua New Guinea.

During an inspection, ICA officers discovered two cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes and two bottles of alcohol in Zhang’s bag.

Upon discovering the contraband items, a non-Chinese officer told Zhang “bu ke yi” (‘no’ in Mandarin)， indicating that the cigarettes cannot be brought into Singapore.

Although Zhang gestured for leniency, the officer ignored him and continued inspecting his bag.

The officer then called Zhang over as he continued checking his bag.

Unexpectedly, Zhang pulled out 100 yuan from his wallet in an attempt to bribe the officer.

The officer stepped back, shook his head and said “bribe” softly. However, Zhang insisted on secretly handing it to the officer, who subsequently raised his hand to signal “stop”.

The whole incident was captured by the officer’s body-cam.

Zhang was eventually brought in for investigations. He admitted to bribery and was arrested on the spot.

Said he had no intention to work or stay in Singapore

In court, Zhang stated that it was his first time in Singapore and was unaware of the strict laws. He claimed that if he had known, he would not have attempted to bribe the officer.

He explained that he was travelling to Papua New Guinea for work and that the contraband cigarettes were for a friend who was working there.

Pleading for a lighter sentence, Zhang added that he had no intention to work or stay in Singapore.

He was sentenced to four weeks’ jail and a 3,400 yuan fine.

In March 2025, a Chinese national was sentenced to three weeks’ jail for offering S$30 as “coffee money” to an ICA officer.

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