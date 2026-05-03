Man jailed 3 weeks for smashing neighbour’s window and splashing water outside unit

The accused was identified as 45-year-old Chen Junwei (transliteration). PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES FILE, THE NEW PAPER FILE

A man who splashed water and smashed his neighbour’s window on two separate occasions within two weeks has been sentenced to three weeks’ jail.

The 45-year-old, identified as Chen Junwei (transliteration), earlier pleaded guilty to three charges, including mischief, public nuisance and an offence under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

According to a Shin Min Daily News report, the victim is his 48-year-old neighbour, who lives in a 10th-floor unit at Block 20 Balam Road. The accused lives on the nineth floor.

Investigations revealed that on Feb 2, the victim discovered that the corridor wall and flower pots outside his home had been splashed with water. After checking CCTV footage, he saw the accused pouring a bucket of water onto the corridor outside his unit. He then made a police report.

About two weeks later, on Feb 18 at around 5pm, the accused further escalated his actions.

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He smashed the victim’s window with a screwdriver, causing about $150 in damage. The accused initially left the scene, but later returned with a can of beer that he poured into the victim’s home.

In a separate incident on Jan 6, the accused had also called the police claiming that someone had broken into his unit using a duplicate key.

When officers arrived, they found no signs of forced entry. Instead, they discovered a “Police CCTV in operation” notice pasted on his door.

When questioned, the accused was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for the notice, resulting in an additional offence under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

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