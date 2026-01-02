A TikToker was exasperated by a friend who felt his girlfriend might be a gold digger as she wanted chagee. PHOTO: CARRIECOCKSTER/TIKTOK/WWW.CHAGEE.COM.SG

Man on 'intern pay' fears girlfriend is a gold digger because she wants Chagee

A woman's rant about a guy calling his girlfriend a gold digger because she wanted Chagee has stunned netizens.

"Can someone explain to me why some guys are afraid that some girls are gold diggers when they don't even have the funds?" asks TikToker @carriecockster in a 54-second video on Dec 29.

She then relates how a friend told her he was concerned that his girlfriend might be a gold digger – not because she uses him for money, makes him pay on dates or buy her expensive stuff, but simply because she wants Chagee.

The Chinese milk tea chain charges between $4.50 for brewed tea and $7.40 for a teaspresso frappe. "If you cannot buy for your girlfriend, I will buy for your girlfriend okay?" says the TikToker, who also points out that the friend is earning "intern pay".

The clip has had more than 194,900 views, 24,300 reactions and 158 comments. It was also shared on Reddit where it received 263 upvotes and 118 comments.

Many commenters felt the TikToker's friend was a cheapskate. "SIAOOOOOOOOO (Hokkien for crazy) tell the girl brkup [sic] now," said one.

"Date within your pay. IF U CAN'T AFFORD A GIRL, DON'T ASK HER TO DOWNGRADE," another added.

"Damn the bar really that low for women huh," said a Redditor.

Others felt it was all relative, while another said it would depend on how much Chagee the girlfriend consumes. "Depends how often she wants the Chagee, but I won't really call her a gold digger. Hopefully she reciprocates by paying for other things on occasion," said the Redditor.

One netizen felt that gold diggers do not just prey on cash-rich men. "Gold digger' doesn't mean that the guy must have lots of cash. In context it just means someone who just wants to exploit their partners' affection for money."

But another disagreed: "Mate, if she really was a gold digger she wouldn't be dating someone broke."

What do you think?

