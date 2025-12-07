Man injured in knife incident at Boon Lay Drive, police looking for suspect

BNB Diviyadhaarshini

The Straits Times

Dec 7, 2025

A 58-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a knife incident at Boon Lay Drive on Dec 6.

The police said they received several calls for assistance at 6.55pm that day and found a man injured at the void deck of Block 188 when they arrived.

He was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Following investigations, police established the identity of a 32-year-old suspect.

Two knives and a chopper were seized from the location, police said, adding that efforts to trace the whereabouts of the suspect are ongoing.

