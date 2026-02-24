A local content creator shared his video call with a man impersonating an SPF officer. PHOTOS: DEXTERKUANBY/TIKTOK

Man impersonating SPF officer triggered after getting taunted on video call: 'I f*** you, I f*** your sister'

A man impersonating a Singapore Police Force (SPF) officer resorted to vulgarities after a local content creator taunted him during a video call.

The video, posted by TikTok user @dexterkuanby on Feb 22, shows a screen recording of his exchange with a man wearing a dark blue uniform resembling that worn by SPF officers.

A white mask obscures the man's nose and mouth, and a blue lanyard hangs around his neck. Emblems resembling SPF's logo can also be seen on his shirt collar.

At the start of the video, the alleged scammer asks dexterkuanby — whose real name is Dexter Kuan — if he could do a video call, to which he agrees.

The man's camera then turns on, with his face occupying most of the screen.

"Somebody can use your ATM card in an online system and try to take your money, but your account is safe," the man said.

Mr Kuan then asks who he is speaking to.

"My name is Michael," the man replies while showing his identification card. "I'm in Marina Bay investigation department."

"So you're from Singapore Police Force ah?" Mr Kuan teases. "Now having Covid is it? Why you wearing mask ah?"

Upon hearing Mr Kuan's comment, the scammer says, "I f*** you, I f*** your sister," and hangs up.

The caller had a phone number starting with +92, the country code for Pakistan.

Expected alleged scammer to be more persistent

Mr Kuan, a content creator, regularly posts videos highlighting scams to raise awareness.

A TikTok clip of him exposing a life insurance scam in August last year garnered over 347,000 views and 3,400 likes.

Speaking to Stomp, Mr Kuan said he had expected the call to last longer and the alleged scammer to be more persistent.

Rise in official impersonation scam

In October 2025, the police and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) reported an uptick in government official impersonation scams. Victims received calls from scammers in police uniforms and were instructed to disclose their personal information or transfer money to a bank account allegedly designated by the government.

Those found guilty of impersonating a police officer face up to six months in jail, and/or a fine of S$2,500.

Members of the public are reminded that government officials will never ask to perform these actions over a phone call:

Transfer money

Disclose bank login details

Install apps from unofficial app stores

Transfer a call to the police

When in doubt, members of the public may reach out to the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

